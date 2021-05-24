Left Menu

BJP to go to next assembly polls with achievements of U'khand, central govts: Tirath

PTI | Pithoragarh | Updated: 24-05-2021 14:05 IST | Created: 24-05-2021 14:05 IST
BJP to go to next assembly polls with achievements of U'khand, central govts: Tirath
  • Country:
  • India

Chief Minister Tirath Singh Rawat said on Monday that the BJP would go to the next year's assembly election in Uttarakhand with the collective achievements of the state and central governments.

The achievements gained in the last four years are significant for the party, Rawat said.

He added that several development goals were achieved by the state under the leadership of his predecessor, Trivendra Singh Rawat.

''We will go to the next year's assembly polls highlighting the achievements of Narendra Modi government, those of Trivendra Singh Rawat government, besides the initiatives taken during my tenure,'' the chief minister, who was in Pithoragarh in the course of his visit to the Kumaon region, told PTI.

Replying to a question, he said though one cannot predict when Covid would subside, the state government was doing everything it could to overcome the challenge.

The emphasis currently is on preparing to deal effectively with the third wave of the pandemic, Tirath Singh Rawat said.

Asked about the lack of infrastructure in both rural and urban hospitals, the chief minister said facilities everywhere had been increased ''tenfold'' in just a month.

Oxygen generation plants are also being set up in every district hospital, he said.

On migrants who had returned to their villages during the first coronavirus wave not staying permanently, he said efforts were being made to create jobs by laying emphasis on tourism, agriculture, horticulture and the energy sectors so that locals don't have to migrate in search of work. PTI CORR ALM HMB

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: India trying to save vaccines by delaying shots for COVID patients; Australia expects 2 million doses a week of Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine and more

Health News Roundup: India trying to save vaccines by delaying shots for COV...

 Global
2
U.S. CDC looking into heart inflammation in some young vaccine recipients

U.S. CDC looking into heart inflammation in some young vaccine recipients

 Global
3
Sports News Roundup: WBO orders Joshua to defend heavyweight title against Usyk; NBA eases mask rules for vaccinated coaches and more

Sports News Roundup: WBO orders Joshua to defend heavyweight title against U...

 Global
4
Indian Army rushes to aid Congo town hit by volcano eruption

Indian Army rushes to aid Congo town hit by volcano eruption

India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021