Russia says it is drawing up agenda proposals for possible Putin-Biden summit - Ifax
Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 24-05-2021 14:50 IST | Created: 24-05-2021 14:45 IST
- Country:
- Russia
Russia is drawing up proposals for the agenda of a possible summit meeting between President Vladimir Putin and U.S President Joe Biden, Russia's foreign minister was quoted by the Interfax news agency as saying on Monday.
Biden has said he would like to hold talks with Putin during a trip to Europe next month.
Advertisement
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Putin to review Russian military might as tensions with West soar
Russia reports 8,419 new COVID-19 cases, 334 deaths
Putin reviews Russian military might as tensions with West soar
Delmos Aviation transports 2nd lot of oxygen concentrators from Russia
Slovakia eyes using Russia's Sputnik V; waits for results