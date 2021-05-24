Left Menu

The Raipur police on Monday recorded the statement of senior BJP leader and former Chhattisgarh chief minister Raman Singh in connection with an FIR lodged on a complaint that he, party colleague Sambit Patra and some others had allegedly circulated a fake toolkit, officials said.The Civil Lines police, which registered the FIR on May 19, had issued a notice to Singh last week asking him to remain present in his residence at 1230 pm on Monday for recording of his statement in the case.A team under City Superintendent of Police Civil Lines Nasar Siddhiqui recorded Singhs statement.

PTI | Raipur | Updated: 24-05-2021 15:09 IST | Created: 24-05-2021 15:09 IST
Toolkit case: C'garh cops record Raman Singh's statement
The Raipur police on Monday recorded the statement of senior BJP leader and former Chhattisgarh chief minister Raman Singh in connection with an FIR lodged on a complaint that he, party colleague Sambit Patra and some others had allegedly circulated a fake toolkit, officials said.

The Civil Lines police, which registered the FIR on May 19, had issued a notice to Singh last week asking him to remain present in his residence at 12:30 pm on Monday for recording of his statement in the case.

''A team under City Superintendent of Police (Civil Lines) Nasar Siddhiqui recorded Singh's statement. Singh gave written replies to the questions mentioned in the notice sent to him last week. Singh also said everything he has posted or shared on social media are in the public domain,'' said the official.

Singh later told reporters the FIR was a Congress conspiracy, adding that ''police in Chhattisgarh was being governed by the Congress and not the law''.

''The notice issued to me by the police was tweeted by the Congress even before I got it. The document, which should have been with the police, was with the Congress. It clearly indicates from where the police is getting directions,'' the former CM alleged.

The FIR was lodged on the complaint of an NSUI functionary who claimed Singh, Patra and some others had circulated a fabricated toolkit using a letterhead of the Congress.

