COVID-19: Aurangabad MP says implementation of norms faulty

Aurangabad AIMIM Lok Sabha MP Imtiaz Jaleel has said authorities in the city were favouring some big shop owners and liquor outlets with selective implementation of 'break the chain' coronavirus restrictions.

He also claimed banks were ''forcibly'' recovering loans during such times and Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray must intervene to give relief to people.

Speaking via Facebook live on Sunday , the Lok Sabha MP claimed a ''big sweet shop in Gulmandi'' was sealed for violation of norms, but it managed to open again in just two hours, whereas small shopkeepers have had to keep their outlets shut since May 8.

