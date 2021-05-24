Left Menu

Karnataka govt patronizing racket of pvt hospitals and service providers fleecing people by overpricing:Cong

PTI | Bengaluru | Updated: 24-05-2021 17:32 IST | Created: 24-05-2021 17:32 IST
Congress Karnataka president D K Shivakumar on Monday accused the state government of patronizing a large racket of private hospitals and service providers which is ''fleecing'' people by overpricing their facilities, for COVID-19 treatment.

He appealed to the people of the state to notify him through social media if private hospitals are overcharging them for COVID-19 related medical facilities and not adhering to the Supreme Court guidelines which capped costs.

''It is unfortunate that people battling COVID are also having to bear the brunt of exorbitant bills from hospitals which are brazenly violating the Supreme Court's rules.This has to be stopped.'' ''Anyone facing this, please tag me on Twitter and Facebook and I shall personally ensure the matter is looked into, enquired and action taken if matter found valid,'' Shivakumar said.

Terming overpricing by some private hospitals as sheer profiteering at a time when humanity is battling a pandemic, he said, ''the BJP government in the state is so complacent that it has turned a blind eye towards the misery of people, which makes us think they are complicit in this.'' ''It is a dreadful situation where hospitals are charging exorbitantly for beds, oxygen, Covid tests or ambulance facilities, while the Chief Minister of the state remains unaffected and unbothered in this mayhem,'' he was quoted as saying by his office in a release.

Meanwhile, Senior Congress leader and leader of opposition in the state assembly Siddaramaiah has demanded that the state government come out with a 'white paper' on availability of COVID-19 vaccines, oxygen, ventilators and other facilities.

He termed the Rs 1,250 crore package announced by the Chief Minister recently to help those affected by lockdown as ''eyewash'', and expressed doubts about it reaching people, as the government has not yet given details about the procedure that need to be followed to avail the benefits.PTI KSU BN BALA BN BALA

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

