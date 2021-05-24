EU's Michel hopes for decision on Belarus sanctions on Monday
European Council President Charles Michel said he put sanctions against Belarus on the agenda of an EU summit he will chair on Monday evening after Minsk forced a Ryanair flight to land, an incident he described as "an international scandal".
"I hope we can take decisions on that tonight," Michel said ahead of the talks due to start at around 1700 GMT.
