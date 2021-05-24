Left Menu

U.S., Russian officials meeting was important step for planned summit -White House

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 24-05-2021 20:18 IST | Created: 24-05-2021 20:18 IST
A meeting between the U.S. and Russian national security officials was important in preparing for a planned summit between the two countries' leaders, the White House said on Monday.

White House national security adviser Jake Sullivan and Russian Security Council Secretary Nikolay Patrushev discussed a wide range of issues, according to a statement. "The meeting was an important step in the preparation for a planned U.S.-Russia summit, the date and location of which will be announced later," the White House said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

