U.S., Russian officials meeting was important step for planned summit -White House
A meeting between the U.S. and Russian national security officials was important in preparing for a planned summit between the two countries' leaders, the White House said on Monday.
White House national security adviser Jake Sullivan and Russian Security Council Secretary Nikolay Patrushev discussed a wide range of issues, according to a statement. "The meeting was an important step in the preparation for a planned U.S.-Russia summit, the date and location of which will be announced later," the White House said.
