Belarus opposition leader says she is in touch with White House over diverted plane

Reuters | Vilnius | Updated: 24-05-2021 20:40 IST | Created: 24-05-2021 20:40 IST
Belarus opposition leader says she is in touch with White House over diverted plane
  • Lithuania

Exiled Belarus opposition leader Sviatlana Tsikhanouskaya said on Monday she was in touch with the White House about a Ryanair flight between Greece and Lithuania which was forced on Sunday to land in the Belarusian capital Minsk.

"I'm in touch with the French minister of foreign afairs, the U.S. State Department and the White House," Tsikhanouskaya said in a statement broadcast on Twitter.

"It's very important that all perpetrators are brought to justice, including those alleged secret agents on the plane, and those who gave orders," she said of the incident, which resulted in the detention of a Belarusian dissident blogger who had been on board the flight.

