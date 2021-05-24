MP govt officer slaps man for 'violating' COVID-19 norms

A video showing a senior government officer in Madhya Pradesh's Shajapur district slapping a man for alleged violation of COVID-19 norms surfaced on social media on Monday.

The incident came days after a similar act by a government official in adjoining Chhattisgarh.

In the viral video, the MP government officer is seen slapping the man who was coming out of a shop with a policeman behind him. Sources said the incident occurred on May 21.

The man, 25, denied violating COVID-19 norms and said the entry of his house is through the shop.

District collector of Surajpur in Chhattisgarh, Ranbir Sharma, was transferred on Sunday, a day after he was caught on camera slapping a man and throwing his mobile phone for alleged violation of COVID-19 norms. PTI COR ADU RSY RSY

