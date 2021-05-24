Left Menu

BJP leader Vijay Goel writes to Delhi L-G, suggests Covid compensation policy

Through his letter to the lieutenant governor L-G, Goel also sought to know whether there is any policy of the Delhi government to give such a compensation.If there is no such policy, it should be made at least for those who died due to Covid.

Senior BJP leader and former Union minister Vijay Goel on Monday wrote to Delhi Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal, suggesting that a Covid compensation policy be prepared to provide relief to families of those who died due to the disease. Through his letter to the lieutenant governor (L-G), Goel also sought to know whether there is any policy of the Delhi government to give such a compensation.

''If there is no such policy, it should be made at least for those who died due to Covid. Detailed guidelines should be framed and compensation should be provided automatically to all those who are covered under these guidelines,'' he said.

The Delhi government had recently announced a compensation of Rs 50,000 to families of Delhi residents who died due to Covid. It also pays Rs 1 crore to families of its employees who died due to the virus while discharging their duties as frontline workers.

In his letter, Goel said, ''On what grounds Delhi government decided for two different amounts of compensation. There should be some guideline to justify the difference in compensation amount.'' The BJP leader also sought to know the Delhi government's plan to provide compensation to other ''corona warriors'' like doctors, nurses, teachers, policemen, sanitation workers as well as mediapersons who died while performing their duties during the pandemic.

