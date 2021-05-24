Left Menu

Russian, U.S. security chiefs meet in Geneva in push for summit -TASS

The U.S. and Russian national security advisers held wide-ranging talks on Monday in what both sides described as an important step in preparing for a possible summit between U.S. President Joe Biden and Russian President Vladimir Putin. White House national security adviser Jake Sullivan and Russian Security Council Secretary Nikolay Patrushev discussed a range of issues at their Geneva meeting, with a focus on strategic stability, according to the White House and the Russian Security Council, quoted by the TASS news agency.

Reuters | Updated: 24-05-2021 21:06 IST | Created: 24-05-2021 21:06 IST
Russian, U.S. security chiefs meet in Geneva in push for summit -TASS

The U.S. and Russian national security advisers held wide-ranging talks on Monday in what both sides described as an important step in preparing for a possible summit between U.S. President Joe Biden and Russian President Vladimir Putin.

White House national security adviser Jake Sullivan and Russian Security Council Secretary Nikolay Patrushev discussed a range of issues at their Geneva meeting, with a focus on strategic stability, according to the White House and the Russian Security Council, quoted by the TASS news agency. "The meeting was an important step in the preparation for a planned U.S.-Russia summit, the date and location of which will be announced later," the White House said.

"The sides expressed confidence that mutually acceptable solutions could be found in a number of areas," it said. The two sides said normalization of U.S.-Russian ties would be in the interests of both countries.

Biden said this month he expected to meet Putin soon, adding that differences between the two countries would not need to be resolved in advance of a summit. The Biden administration would like to add a summit with Putin in a third country while the U.S. president is in Europe in mid-June for a Group of Seven meeting in Britain and talks with NATO allies in Brussels.

A Swiss newspaper reported on Monday the two leaders will meet in Switzerland, citing unidentified sources. The Tages-Anzeiger daily reported an advance U.S. mission has already arrived in Geneva for that purpose. Plane spotters reported on Twitter an unusual U.S. cargo aircraft landing at the city's airport on Sunday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: India trying to save vaccines by delaying shots for COVID patients; Australia expects 2 million doses a week of Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine and more

Health News Roundup: India trying to save vaccines by delaying shots for COV...

 Global
2
Bharat Biotech in final stages of negotiations with US FDA for conducting small-scale phase-III clinical trials of Covaxin in US:Sources.

Bharat Biotech in final stages of negotiations with US FDA for conducting sm...

 India
3
U.S. CDC looking into heart inflammation in some young vaccine recipients

U.S. CDC looking into heart inflammation in some young vaccine recipients

 Global
4
Sports News Roundup: WBO orders Joshua to defend heavyweight title against Usyk; NBA eases mask rules for vaccinated coaches and more

Sports News Roundup: WBO orders Joshua to defend heavyweight title against U...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021