PTI | Thiruvananthapuram | Updated: 24-05-2021 21:10 IST | Created: 24-05-2021 21:10 IST
PM, Kerala Governor greet CM on birthday
Thiruvananthapuram, May 24 (PTI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan are among the dignitaries who greeted Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on his birthday on Monday.

''Thank you Honourable Prime Minister Shri @narendramodiji for your phone call and wishes,'' the Chief Minister tweeted this evening.

Khan visited Vijayan at his official residence and conveyed his greetings to Vijayan on his birthday.

''Hon'ble Governor Shri Arif Mohammed Khan called on Shri Pinarayi Vijayan, @vijayanpinarayi Chief Minister, @CMOKerala and conveyed heartiest greetings on his birthday. Hon'ble Governor wished him many more years of fruitful service to the people: PRO, KeralaRajBhavan,'' Raj Bhavan said in a tweet.

Vijayan, who turned 76 today, thanked Khan for his personal visit and wishes.

Other dignitaries, who greeted Vijayan, included former Prime Minister H D Deve Gowda, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, Delhi Chief Minister Aravind Kejriwal, Union Minister Nitin Gadkari, Leader of Opposition in the Kerala Assembly V D Satheesan, Shashi Tharoor, MP, and actor Mohanlal.

Vijayanhassaid as per official records, his birthday was on March 21, 1944.But his correct birth date was May 24, 1945, he has clarified.

He has said he was not going to change the official records.

