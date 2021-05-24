Left Menu

UK seeking details on passengers who left Belarus plane

British Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab said on Monday that the West was trying to piece together the full picture of who exactly left the Ryanair plane in Minsk to understand who was involved in the Belarusian jet incident.

Reuters | London | Updated: 24-05-2021 21:43 IST | Created: 24-05-2021 21:43 IST
UK seeking details on passengers who left Belarus plane
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

British Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab said on Monday that the West was trying to piece together the full picture of who exactly left the Ryanair plane in Minsk to understand who was involved in the Belarusian jet incident. "We're trying to glean a full picture of what happened and who was involved," Raab told Reuters. "That's again another reason why we're talking very closely to our European and other partners."

Britain, Raab said, was coordinating with European partners and Five Eyes on possible sanctions against Minsk. "We want as many countries as possible to take a stand against the actions," Raab said.

"I can't give you a precise timeframe. We want to look very carefully. With these things it's very important to get them right rather than to rush ... The last thing you want is to trip up and give a PR coup, to the very people in Minsk who we are seeking to shine a light on." Asked if Belarusian oil and potash companies and sovereign debt could be the subject of sanctions, he said: "We won't take anything off the table."

He said his comments about possible Russian involvement in the incident were based on the circumstances. "But we don't know - it is just the proximity of the relationship between Minsk and Moscow."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: India trying to save vaccines by delaying shots for COVID patients; Australia expects 2 million doses a week of Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine and more

Health News Roundup: India trying to save vaccines by delaying shots for COV...

 Global
2
Bharat Biotech in final stages of negotiations with US FDA for conducting small-scale phase-III clinical trials of Covaxin in US:Sources.

Bharat Biotech in final stages of negotiations with US FDA for conducting sm...

 India
3
U.S. CDC looking into heart inflammation in some young vaccine recipients

U.S. CDC looking into heart inflammation in some young vaccine recipients

 Global
4
Sports News Roundup: WBO orders Joshua to defend heavyweight title against Usyk; NBA eases mask rules for vaccinated coaches and more

Sports News Roundup: WBO orders Joshua to defend heavyweight title against U...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021