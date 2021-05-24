Colombia government, strike committee meet again amid protests as confirmed deaths rise

Colombia's government and the national strike committee, comprised of major unions and student groups, will carry on with talks on Monday in a bid to end almost a month of anti-government protests.

The demonstrations, which began in late April, have been marked by violence by police and civilians. The attorney general's office early on Monday confirmed 17 deaths are connected directly to protests, though one local human rights group has reported more than 40 people presumably killed by security forces.

Eight days of talks between the government and protest leaders have resulted in significant pre-agreements that should strengthen the right to peaceful protest, the High Peace Commissioner's office said in a statement early on Monday. "The government's representatives continue in disposition and support for reaching a consensus," the statement said.

Precursors to an eventual deal had been reached, Francisco Maltes, president of the Central Union of Workers (CUT) acknowledged in a video message following a meeting on Sunday, but warned the government must honor its agreements. "The government has to comply," he said.

Protests, first called in opposition to a now-canceled tax plan, have expanded to include demands like a basic income, an end to police violence and opportunities for young people. The search for 129 people reported missing continues, the attorney general's office said, adding that 290 people have been found. Rights groups say the number of missing is much higher.

The withdrawal of the proposed tax reform prompted the resignation of former Finance Minister Alberto Carrasquilla, while a health reform opposed by many protesters was shelved by lawmakers. The government insists road blockades, which have paralyzed exports and caused shortages of gasoline and food, must be lifted.

More than 500 road blocks have been lifted, according to the defense ministry.

