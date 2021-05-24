J-K admin persecuting Gujjar-Bakerwal communities by evicting them from forests: Mehbooba

PDP president Mehbooba Mufti on Monday accused the Jammu and Kashmir administration of persecuting members of the Gujjar-Bakerwal communities by evicting them from forest areas.

Her remarks came after reports claimed that an eviction drive by the forest department in the upper reaches of the Zampathri area of South Kashmir's Shopian district turned violent after resistance by the communities' members. ''A Gujjar from Kellar in Shopian was beaten to pulp by the forest department. On one hand this administration makes tall claims about the implementation of Forest Rights Act while at the same time they continue to hound and persecute these communities,” the PDP chief tweeted.

Advertisement

The former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister also posted on Twitter a video of a member of the community claiming he was beaten up by forest department personnel.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)