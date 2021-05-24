Left Menu

Blinken, Jaishankar to discuss wide range of issues including Covid-19 and Quad

Blinken on Monday left for a quick trip to the Middle East as part of the efforts of the Biden Administrations peace process in the region.

PTI | Washington DC | Updated: 24-05-2021 22:38 IST | Created: 24-05-2021 22:37 IST
Blinken, Jaishankar to discuss wide range of issues including Covid-19 and Quad
File Photo Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken and visiting External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar would discuss a wide range of issues, including COVID-19, efforts to strengthen Indo-Pacific cooperation through the Quad, enhanced UN and multilateral cooperation, a State Department spokesperson said on Monday.

Jaishankar, who arrived in New York on Sunday on his first visit to the US after India entered the UN Security Council as a non-permanent member in January this year, is expected to travel to Washington DC on Wednesday.

''The Secretary looks forward to meeting Minister Jaishankar during his visit, and to discussing a broad range of issues, including COVID-19 relief, efforts to strengthen Indo-Pacific cooperation through the Quad, enhanced UN and multilateral cooperation, and a range of other shared regional security and economic priorities," the spokesperson said.

It is the first visit by a senior Indian minister to the US after President Joe Biden assumed office in January.

The top Indian diplomat has a busy schedule in the American capital later this week. In addition to meeting his counterpart, Jaishankar is scheduled to meet US National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan, other senior officials of the Biden Administration, influential lawmakers, think-tanks, leaders of the corporate sector and members of the Indian American community. Neither the State Department nor the Ministry of External Affairs have announced the day and timing of the Jaishankar-Blinken meeting. Blinken on Monday left for a quick trip to the Middle East as part of the efforts of the Biden Administration's peace process in the region.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: India trying to save vaccines by delaying shots for COVID patients; Australia expects 2 million doses a week of Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine and more

Health News Roundup: India trying to save vaccines by delaying shots for COV...

 Global
2
Bharat Biotech in final stages of negotiations with US FDA for conducting small-scale phase-III clinical trials of Covaxin in US:Sources.

Bharat Biotech in final stages of negotiations with US FDA for conducting sm...

 India
3
U.S. CDC looking into heart inflammation in some young vaccine recipients

U.S. CDC looking into heart inflammation in some young vaccine recipients

 Global
4
Sports News Roundup: WBO orders Joshua to defend heavyweight title against Usyk; NBA eases mask rules for vaccinated coaches and more

Sports News Roundup: WBO orders Joshua to defend heavyweight title against U...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021