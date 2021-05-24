U.N. chief urges inquiry into 'disturbing' Belarus plane incident
Reuters | New York | Updated: 24-05-2021 22:50 IST | Created: 24-05-2021 22:48 IST
- Country:
- United States
U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres is "deeply concerned" by the interception of a plane and arrest of a dissident journalist by Belarus on Sunday, a U.N. spokesman said on Monday.
"The Secretary General supports calls for full, transparent and independent investigation into this disturbing incident and urges all relevant actors to cooperate with such an inquiry," U.N. spokesman Stephane Dujarric told reporters.
Advertisement
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Belarus
- U.N.
- Antonio Guterres
- Stephane Dujarric
Advertisement
ALSO READ
EU prepares new round of Belarus sanctions from June, diplomats say
Belarus army officer jailed for leaking letter on crackdown
Jailed Belarusian activist says this year the hardest and happiest of her life
FACTBOX-Who is the journalist Belarus arrested by forcing a Ryanair plane to land?
Belarus forces Vilnius-bound Ryanair plane to land to detain blogger