Alapan Bandyopadhyay gets extension as Bengal chief secretary

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 24-05-2021 23:12 IST | Created: 24-05-2021 23:12 IST
West Bengal Chief Secretary Alapan Bandyopadhyay was granted an extension for a period of three months, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said on Monday.

Banerjee had written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on May 12, urging him to grant Bandyopadhyay an extension for at least six months in view of his experience of handling the COVID-19 pandemic.

''Our chief secretary has got an extension for three months. We are happy because he has got the experience of working during last year's Amphan as well as during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic,'' the chief minister said.

Bandyopadhyay, a 1987-batch IAS officer, was to superannuate at the end of this month.

He took over as the chief secretary of West Bengal after Rajiva Sinha retired in September last year.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

