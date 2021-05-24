Left Menu

Cong leader writes to President seeking recall of Lakshadweep administrator

It is being reported that Shri Patel who was appointed as the Administrator of the UT of Lakshadweep on 2th December, 2020, has unilaterally imposed a series of authoritarian measures that has caused immense disturbance and disquiet in the livelihood and the unique culture of the islands, he said in his letter to the president.He said Lakshadweep has strong cultural and historical ties with Kerala since centuries and islanders have been depending on the Beypore port for freight transit.But they are now being forced to shift to the Mangalore port for this purpose, Venugopal claimed.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 24-05-2021 23:40 IST | Created: 24-05-2021 23:40 IST
Congress leader and Rajya Sabha MP K C Venugopal has urged President Ram Nath Kovind to immediately recall the administrator of Lakshadweep, alleging that imposition of a series of measures has caused immense disturbance and disquiet in the islands.

In a letter to the president, Venugopal claimed that the local people are up in arms against the ''unilateral measures'' imposed by Administrator Praful Patel in Lakshadweep.

''The local people fear that all these unilateral and anti-people decisions would ultimately lead to the destruction of traditional livelihood and unique culture of Lakshadweep. This has created huge unrest and protest among the local population there,'' he said. ''I would humbly request you (president) to intervene in this matter and urgently ensure the recall of the current administrator of the UT of Lakshadweep and withdraw orders issued and promulgated under his tenure,'' Venugopal said in his letter.

He alleged that the administrator has curtailed the powers of democratically elected district panchayats and is unilaterally taking over their power. ''As per reports, hundreds of contract labourers working under different departments have been terminated from service until now. It is also alleged that the current administration is imposing restrictions on the traditional food habits, apart from lifting the restriction on the consumption of alcohol which has been put in place due to religious and cultural reasons,'' Venugopal said.

The Congress leader said certain exemptions were given for constructing sheds to keep nets and equipment of fishermen, but the same have been demolished citing violation of the Coast Guard Act.

This has caused huge financial loss to poor fishemen, Venugopal claimed. ''It is being reported that Shri Patel who was appointed as the Administrator of the UT of Lakshadweep on 2th December, 2020, has unilaterally imposed a series of authoritarian measures that has caused immense disturbance and disquiet in the livelihood and the unique culture of the islands,'' he said in his letter to the president.

He said Lakshadweep has strong cultural and historical ties with Kerala since centuries and islanders have been depending on the Beypore port for freight transit.But they are now being forced to shift to the Mangalore port for this purpose, Venugopal claimed. ''It is alleged that the decision is aimed at severing the age old cultural ties with Kerala,'' he said.

