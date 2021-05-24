Left Menu

Centre using Delhi Police to intimidate Twitter: CPI(M)

The CPIM on Monday alleged that the central government was using the Delhi Police to intimidate Twitter for political purposes.The Delhi Polices Special Cell on Monday served a notice to Twitter India in connection with a probe into a complaint about an alleged COVID toolkit and asked it to share information based on which it had classified a related tweet by BJP spokesperson Sambit Patra as manipulated media, officials said.Priority of these times is to focus on providing healthcare, medicines and vaccines.

The CPI(M) on Monday alleged that the central government was using the Delhi Police to ''intimidate'' Twitter for ''political purposes''.

The Delhi Police's Special Cell on Monday served a notice to Twitter India in connection with a probe into a complaint about an alleged 'COVID toolkit' and asked it to share information based on which it had classified a related tweet by BJP spokesperson Sambit Patra as ''manipulated media'', officials said.

''Priority of these times is to focus on providing healthcare, medicines and vaccines. Union Home Minister instead unleashes Delhi Police on a social media platform to intimidate it for petty and partisan political purposes.Inhuman. Shameful,'' tweeted CPI(M) general secretary Sitaram Yechury.

Two teams of the Delhi Police also descended on Twitter's offices in Delhi and Gurgaon on Monday.

