Arrested Belarusian blogger from Ryanair plane is held in a jail -ministry
Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 24-05-2021 23:47 IST | Created: 24-05-2021 23:47 IST
- Country:
- Russia
A Belarusian blogger, Roman Protasevich, who was detained when the Ryanair plane from Athens to Vilnius was forced to land in Minsk on Sunday, is being held in a jail, the interior ministry said on Monday.
It added he has not complained of ill health.
Advertisement
Minsk scrambled a warplane to escort the Ryanair flight on Sunday, flagging a bomb alert that proved false once the plane had made an unscheduled landing in Belarus where authorities arrested Protasevich, a journalist critical of Belarusian leader Alexander Lukashenko.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Vilnius
- Ryanair
- Minsk
- Alexander Lukashenko
- Belarusian
- Athens
- interior ministry
- Belarus
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Jailed Belarusian activist says this year the hardest and happiest of her life
UK bars Belarus airline after plane forced to land in Minsk
Detained Belarusian blogger Protasevich appears in video
All Lithuanian flights to avoid Belarusian airspace, says minister
Italy summons Belarusian ambassador to protest over diverted flight