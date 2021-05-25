Left Menu

Belarusian journalist said to be in "serious" condition, says Polish minister

Reuters | Warsaw | Updated: 25-05-2021 00:39 IST | Created: 25-05-2021 00:39 IST
Poland has heard from the mother of Belarusian dissident journalist Roman Protasevich that his health condition is very serious, a Deputy Foreign Minister said on Monday.

"We have received a signal from the mother of Roman Protasevich that his health situation is very serious. That is as much as I can say on that subject," Pawel Jablonski told private broadcaster TVN24.

