Belarusian journalist said to be in "serious" condition, says Polish minister
Reuters | Warsaw | Updated: 25-05-2021 00:39 IST | Created: 25-05-2021 00:39 IST
- Country:
- Poland
Poland has heard from the mother of Belarusian dissident journalist Roman Protasevich that his health condition is very serious, a Deputy Foreign Minister said on Monday.
"We have received a signal from the mother of Roman Protasevich that his health situation is very serious. That is as much as I can say on that subject," Pawel Jablonski told private broadcaster TVN24.
Advertisement
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Poland
- Belarusian
- Roman
Advertisement