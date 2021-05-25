JH-SHROUD BJP-JMM war of words over Jharkhand govt's announcement of

The BJP on Monday lashed out at Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren for his announcement to make shrouds available free of cost to cover bodies of people dying of Covid-19, saying it should have focused on providing free medicines instead.

The ruling Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) hit back, saying that the saffron party only noticed the shroud but failed to see the free vaccine being provided to people by the state government.

Chairing a meeting of his Cabinet ministers to come out with a strategy to contain Covid-19 in the state, Soren announced that 'kafans' (shrouds to cover bodies) would be made available to people free of cost as there were reports that they are facing difficulties in procuring them due to the lockdown like restrictions in the state.

Reacting to this, BJP Jharkhand president and MP Deepak Prakash said that the irony is when the Centre is working on a war-footing to save the lives of citizens, Jharkhand's JMM-led government is pushing for free distribution of shrouds to the public.

Terming the government's announcement as ''unfortunate'' and ''shameful'', saffron party spokesperson, Kunal Sarangi, said that the administration should have ensured distribution of free ration and medicine.

Retorting to the BJP's barb, the JMM said in a Twitter post, ''The Hemant Soren government is also giving free vaccines. But to you and your poor politics, what is visible is only the shroud.'' Soren retweeted the JMMs post and lampooned the BJP for the situation in Uttar Pradesh ruled by the saffron party.

''By the way, in your Uttam Pradesh, the sight of the bodies of the poor floating on mother Ganga, the bodies of the poor buried in the sand, the bodies of the poor attacked by dogs and vultures is probably liked by you and that is why it is beyond your taste that someone gets shroud,'' the post said.

The JMM in another tweet alleged that BJP leaders had been caught stealing shrouds and ''you have also looted the coffins of soldiers in Kargil.'' There were allegations of corruption on the purchase of coffins for soldiers who died during the Kargil war against Pakistan in 1999 when a BJP-led government was in power at the Centre.

