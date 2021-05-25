Biden condemns Belarus for diverting flight, arresting journalist
U.S. President Joe Biden on Monday condemned Belarus for intercepting a commercial flight and arresting a dissident journalist, and said he has asked his advisers to give him options to hold those responsible to account.
