Suspicious package delivered to home of U.S. Senator Rand Paul

"I take these threats immensely seriously. As a repeated target of violence, it is reprehensible that Twitter allows C-list celebrities to encourage violence against me and my family", Paul said in a tweet https://bit.ly/3bR18BW late on Monday. Politico reported that the suspicious package contained white powder, while Axios cited a representative of the senator to be saying that the large envelope also had an image containing a death threat.

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 25-05-2021 09:46 IST | Created: 25-05-2021 09:35 IST
File photo. Image Credit: Twitter (@RandPaul)
A suspicious package was delivered to the home of U.S. Senator Rand Paul on Monday, with the FBI and Capitol Hill police launching a probe into the incident. "I take these threats immensely seriously. As a repeated target of violence, it is reprehensible that Twitter allows C-list celebrities to encourage violence against me and my family", Paul said in a tweet https://bit.ly/3bR18BW late on Monday.

Politico reported that the suspicious package contained white powder, while Axios cited a representative of the senator to be saying that the large envelope also had an image containing a death threat. "FBI Louisville is working with the Warren County Sheriff's Office and the Capitol Police by providing forensic and technical support," an FBI spokesman told the media.

