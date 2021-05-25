Left Menu

Vaccinate kids aged under 5 against influenza: Tribal panel head to Maha govt

Former MLA Vivek Pandit, who heads a state committee on tribal welfare, has appealed to the Maharashtra government to administer anti-influenza vaccine to all children below the age of five years in the states tribal region before the upcoming monsoon season. Therefore, the government should undertake a drive to administer the vaccines to all children free of cost before the commencement of the monsoon season, he said.

PTI | Thane | Updated: 25-05-2021 10:08 IST | Created: 25-05-2021 10:08 IST
Vaccinate kids aged under 5 against influenza: Tribal panel head to Maha govt
  • Country:
  • India

Former MLA Vivek Pandit, who heads a state committee on tribal welfare, has appealed to the Maharashtra government to administer anti-influenza vaccine to all children below the age of five years in the state's tribal region before the upcoming monsoon season. Talking to reporters here on Monday, he said health experts have indicated that the during the rainy season, the influenza, also known as the common flu, may spread among children. The country is already facing the COVID-19 crisis, he noted.

Pandit said he has written a letter to Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, urging that children below the age of five years be administered the vaccine against influenza in all tehsils and district collectors be made the monitoring authority.

He said the poor tribals cannot afford the anti-influenza vaccines, which are priced between Rs 1,500 and Rs 2,000. Therefore, the government should undertake a drive to administer the vaccines to all children free of cost before the commencement of the monsoon season, he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Bharat Biotech in final stages of negotiations with US FDA for conducting small-scale phase-III clinical trials of Covaxin in US:Sources.

Bharat Biotech in final stages of negotiations with US FDA for conducting sm...

 India
2
Asus ROG Phone 3 receiving April security patch

Asus ROG Phone 3 receiving April security patch

Global
3
Minsk airport suspends boarding of Lufthansa flight

Minsk airport suspends boarding of Lufthansa flight

Russian Federation
4
HCL, Tech Mahindra expand COVID-19 support efforts for staff

HCL, Tech Mahindra expand COVID-19 support efforts for staff

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021