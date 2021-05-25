Left Menu

Toolkit issue: Rahul Gandhi says 'truth remains unafraid'

However, the Congress denied the allegation and claimed that the BJP is propagating a fake toolkit to defame it.Last week, Twitter labelled as manipulated media a tweet by Patra on the alleged toolkit. Twitter says it may label Tweets that include media videos, audio, and images that have been deceptively altered or fabricated.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 25-05-2021 10:36 IST | Created: 25-05-2021 10:36 IST
Toolkit issue: Rahul Gandhi says 'truth remains unafraid'
  • Country:
  • India

''Truth remains unafraid,'' Congress leader Rahul Gandhi said on Tuesday after the Delhi Police sent a notice to Twitter India in connection with the probe into a complaint about the alleged 'COVID toolkit'.

After two police teams descended on Twitter's offices in Delhi and Gurgaon, the Congress on Monday had alleged that the ''cowardly raid'' on the microblogging site's offices by the Delhi Police ''exposes lame duck attempts'' to hide a ''fraudulent toolkit'' by BJP leaders.

Using the hashtag 'Toolkit', Gandhi tweeted, ''Truth remains unafraid.'' The Delhi Police's Special Cell on Monday sent a notice to Twitter India in connection with the probe into a complaint about the alleged 'COVID toolkit', asking it to share information based on which it had classified a related tweet by BJP spokesperson Sambit Patra as ''manipulated media'', officials said.

The BJP had accused the Congress of creating a 'toolkit' that seeks to tarnish the image of the country and Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the handling of the COVID pandemic. However, the Congress denied the allegation and claimed that the BJP is propagating a fake 'toolkit' to defame it.

Last week, Twitter labelled as ''manipulated media'' a tweet by Patra on the alleged 'toolkit'. Twitter says it ''may label Tweets that include media (videos, audio, and images) that have been deceptively altered or fabricated''.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Bharat Biotech in final stages of negotiations with US FDA for conducting small-scale phase-III clinical trials of Covaxin in US:Sources.

Bharat Biotech in final stages of negotiations with US FDA for conducting sm...

 India
2
Asus ROG Phone 3 receiving April security patch

Asus ROG Phone 3 receiving April security patch

Global
3
Minsk airport suspends boarding of Lufthansa flight

Minsk airport suspends boarding of Lufthansa flight

Russian Federation
4
HCL, Tech Mahindra expand COVID-19 support efforts for staff

HCL, Tech Mahindra expand COVID-19 support efforts for staff

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021