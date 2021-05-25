Czech health minister to resign, prime minister says

Czech Health Minister Petr Arenberger will resign and be replaced by a previous minister, Adam Vojtech, Prime Minister Andrej Babis said on Tuesday.

Arenberger had been the fourth person to hold the post since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic in March 2020. He is due to hold a news conference later on Tuesday.

