Czech health minister to resign, prime minister says
Reuters | Prague | Updated: 25-05-2021 13:52 IST | Created: 25-05-2021 13:44 IST
- Country:
- Czech Republic
Czech Health Minister Petr Arenberger will resign and be replaced by a previous minister, Adam Vojtech, Prime Minister Andrej Babis said on Tuesday.
Arenberger had been the fourth person to hold the post since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic in March 2020. He is due to hold a news conference later on Tuesday.
