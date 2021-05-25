Belarus opposition leader says no doubt Protasevich tortured
Reuters | Vilnius | Updated: 25-05-2021 14:42 IST | Created: 25-05-2021 14:37 IST
Belarus opposition leader Sviatlana Tsikhanouskaya said on Tuesday there was no doubt dissident journalist Roman Protasevich had been tortured, as she called for tougher sanctions against Belarus.
In a video posted online on Monday, Protasevich, detained when a Ryanair plane was forced to land in Minsk, says he is in good health. The comments were immediately dismissed by his allies as having been made under duress.
