Iran state TV: 7 approved for June 18 presidential election

Iranian state television has named the seven candidates approved for the country's June 18 presidential election.

The report Tuesday showed that former hard-line President Mahmoud Ahmadinejad and former parliament speaker Ali Larijani had been barred from running. The list did include Iran's judiciary chief Ebrahim Raisi, a hard-line cleric who ran against Rouhani in 2017 who is considered among analysts to be the strongest candidate in the upcoming vote. Iran's Interior Ministry, which oversees its police and elections, typically announces the candidates. in 2017, 1,630 hopefuls registered to run. Raisi, a hard-line cleric who ran against Rouhani in 2017, is considered among analysts to be the strongest candidate in the upcoming June 18 vote. Many in Iran have grown frustrated with Rouhani, whose signature achievement was the 2015 nuclear deal that's now in tatters after then-President Donald Trump unilaterally withdrew America from the accord.

