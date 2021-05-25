UK PM Johnson warns Belarus will face consequences after "distressing" Protasevich video
Reuters | London | Updated: 25-05-2021 15:58 IST | Created: 25-05-2021 15:50 IST
- Country:
- United Kingdom
Belarus will face consequences for detaining dissident journalist Roman Protasevich, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Tuesday, saying a video recorded by the blogger was "deeply distressing".
"The video of Roman Protasevich makes for deeply distressing viewing. As a journalist and a passionate believer in freedom of speech I call for his immediate release," Johnson said in a tweet.
Advertisement
"Belarus' actions will have consequences."
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Johnson
- Boris Johnson
- British
- Roman
- Belarus
Advertisement
ALSO READ
'Cautious hugging' and pints: UK PM Johnson to ease England's lockdown
UK PM Johnson to announce COVID lockdown easing, junior minister says
UK PM Johnson to announce next phase of COVID lockdown easing, minister says
G7 should invest $10 trillion to stoke climate-friendly recovery - PM Johnson told
'Cautious hugging' and pints: UK PM Johnson to ease England's lockdown