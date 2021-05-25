Left Menu

Iran approves hardliner for presidential polls, bars several hopefuls

Iran's election watchdog has approved the candidacy of hardline judiciary chief Ebrahim Raisi in presidential elections, state television reported on Tuesday, while disqualifying some of his main potential rivals.

Reuters | Dubai | Updated: 25-05-2021 16:13 IST | Created: 25-05-2021 16:05 IST
Iran's election watchdog has approved the candidacy of hardline judiciary chief Ebrahim Raisi in presidential elections, state television reported on Tuesday while disqualifying some of his main potential rivals. The move is likely to increase the chances of success for Raisi, a close ally of Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei. But it may further dent the hopes of clerical rulers for a high turnout in the vote amid rising popular discontent over an economy crippled by U.S. sanctions reimposed after Washington left a 2015 nuclear deal.

The hardline-led Guardian Council barred former parliament speaker Ali Larijani, a moderate conservative, pragmatist First Vice-President Eshaq Jahangiri and hardline ex-president Mahmoud Ahmadinejad from running, according to the state TV report. Even Raisi appeared to object to the widespread disqualifications by the Guardian Council, which approved only seven candidates from nearly 600 who had registered.

"Since yesterday evening, when I was informed of the results of the qualifications, ...I have made contacts and I am holding consultations to make the election scene more competitive and participatory," Raisi said on Twitter.

