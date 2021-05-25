Mali's VP says he ousted president and prime minister

Mali's interim vice president, Colonel Assimi Goita, said on Tuesday that he ousted the interim president and prime minister because they failed to consult him about the nomination of a new government, violating the transitional charter.

Goita, who led the coup last August that overthrew then-President Ibrahim Boubacar Keita, said in a statement that elections next year to restore an elected government would go ahead as planned.

