Mali's VP says he ousted president and prime minister

Reuters | Bamako | Updated: 25-05-2021 17:13 IST | Created: 25-05-2021 17:07 IST
File photo. Image Credit: Twitter(@GoitaAssimi)
  • Country:
  • Mali

Mali's interim vice president, Colonel Assimi Goita, said on Tuesday that he ousted the interim president and prime minister because they failed to consult him about the nomination of a new government, violating the transitional charter.

Goita, who led the coup last August that overthrew then-President Ibrahim Boubacar Keita, said in a statement that elections next year to restore an elected government would go ahead as planned.

