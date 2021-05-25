Spain says situation with Morocco has markedly improved after migrant crisis
Reuters | Madrid | Updated: 25-05-2021 18:20 IST | Created: 25-05-2021 18:11 IST
- Country:
- Spain
Spain's government spokeswoman said on Tuesday that the situation with Morocco had markedly improved since last week when thousands of migrants flooded across the border to the Spanish enclave of Ceuta amid heightened diplomatic tensions. "The government is working to bring this situation of border tension with Morocco to a close," Maria Jesus Montero told a news briefing after a weekly cabinet meeting.
"Our main objective is to maintain good and neighborly relations," she added.
Advertisement
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Ceuta
- Spain
- Maria Jesus Montero
- Morocco
- Spanish
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Madrid held by Sevilla, misses chance to take lead in Spain
Blame game in Spain after street parties break out as restrictions ease
Motor racing-Hamilton says he learned a lot about Verstappen in Spain
COVID-19: Shipment from Spain carrying 10 oxygen concentrators, 141 ventilators arrives in India
Hundreds of BBVA employees rally against layoff plans in Spain