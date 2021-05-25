Left Menu

Spain says situation with Morocco has markedly improved after migrant crisis

Reuters | Madrid | Updated: 25-05-2021 18:20 IST | Created: 25-05-2021 18:11 IST
Spain says situation with Morocco has markedly improved after migrant crisis
File photo. Image Credit: Wikipedia
  • Country:
  • Spain

Spain's government spokeswoman said on Tuesday that the situation with Morocco had markedly improved since last week when thousands of migrants flooded across the border to the Spanish enclave of Ceuta amid heightened diplomatic tensions. "The government is working to bring this situation of border tension with Morocco to a close," Maria Jesus Montero told a news briefing after a weekly cabinet meeting.

"Our main objective is to maintain good and neighborly relations," she added.

