Senior China diplomat says EU politicising of trade 'not acceptable'
China's State Councillor Wang Yi, who is also the country's foreign minister, said on Tuesday that attempts by some people in the EU to politicize trade issues are "not acceptable and will lead nowhere".
Wang made the remarks in a talk on relations between China and the West hosted by the Munich Security Conference, less than a week after Brussels halted a new investment pact with Beijing.
