Appointing political personality as administrator reason for

Senior Congress leader Ramesh Chennithala on Tuesday claimed that the Centres decision to appoint a political personality as administrator was the reason for the current turmoil in the Lakshadweep islands.Generally senior IAS or IPS officers are posted as the Administrator of the Lakshadweep islands.

Senior Congress leader Ramesh Chennithala on Tuesday claimed that the Centre's decision to appoint a political personality as administrator was the reason for the current turmoil in the Lakshadweep islands.

''Generally senior IAS or IPS officers are posted as the Administrator of the Lakshadweep islands. Ever since this precedent was broken with the posting of Shri Praful Patel as the Administrator last December, this peaceful place is burning in turmoil,'' Chennithala said in a letter to President Ram Nath Kovind.

In his letter, thesenior Congress MLA in the Kerala Assembly sought recall of Patel from the post of administrator.

''Patel introduced a slew of Tughlaq reforms like banning schools from serving non-vegetarian food, widening of roads in tiny islands resulting in destruction of residences, initiation of steps for leasing the islands and closing down of anganwadis,'' he alleged.

''The promulgation of these new orders were aimed at destroying the traditional life and cultural diversity of the people of Lakshadweep,'' Chennithala said in the letter.

He claimed that, in a brief span of time, the socio-cultural fabric of Lakshadweep has been strained.

''The public anger and anxiety is reaching its peak.The Save Lakshadweep campaign is getting greater momentum. If we don't act now, things may go out of our hands'', the Congress leader said.

Chennithala also urged the President to withdraw the ''controversial actions'' of Patel and restore normalcy in the islands at the earliest.PTI TGB BN BALA BN BALA

