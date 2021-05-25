PM Modi to address event to mark Buddha purnima

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will deliver the keynote address on the occasion of ''Virtual Vesak Global Celebrations'' on Buddha purnima on Wednesday, his office said. The event is being organised by the culture ministry in collaboration with the International Buddhist Confederation (IBC) and will witness participation of all the supreme heads of the Buddhist Sanghas from around the world, the Prime Minister's Office said. Over 50 most prominent Buddhist religious leaders from around the world will address the congregation.

