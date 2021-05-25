PM Modi to address event to mark Buddha purnima
The event is being organised by the culture ministry in collaboration with the International Buddhist Confederation IBC and will witness participation of all the supreme heads of the Buddhist Sanghas from around the world, the Prime Ministers Office said.
- Country:
- India
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will deliver the keynote address on the occasion of ''Virtual Vesak Global Celebrations'' on Buddha purnima on Wednesday, his office said. The event is being organised by the culture ministry in collaboration with the International Buddhist Confederation (IBC) and will witness participation of all the supreme heads of the Buddhist Sanghas from around the world, the Prime Minister's Office said. Over 50 most prominent Buddhist religious leaders from around the world will address the congregation.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
COVID positive Buddhadeb Bhattacharya hospitalised
Prez greets citizens on eve of Buddha Purnima
Coronavirus-positive former Bengal CM Buddhadeb Bhattacharjee admitted to hospital
Former West Bengal CM Buddhadeb Bhattarcharya tests Covid positive
Coronavirus-positive former West Bengal CM Buddhadeb Bhattacharjee's health condition deteriorates, admitted to hospital: Officials.