Left Menu

French foreign minister says sanctions against Belarus will continue

Reuters | Paris | Updated: 25-05-2021 19:34 IST | Created: 25-05-2021 19:34 IST
French foreign minister says sanctions against Belarus will continue
  • Country:
  • France

French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian told the French parliament that sanctions against the government of Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko would continue as long as it did not respect democracy and the will of the people.

"Since August 2020, we have seen arbitrary arrests, the muzzling of associations, intimidation and imprisonment of the opposition and serious repression following an irregular presidential election," Le Drian said.

"The events of Sunday are just another escalation in the strategy of blind repression led by the regime of Mr. Lukashenko," Le Drian said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Bharat Biotech in final stages of negotiations with US FDA for conducting small-scale phase-III clinical trials of Covaxin in US:Sources.

Bharat Biotech in final stages of negotiations with US FDA for conducting sm...

 India
2
Minsk airport suspends boarding of Lufthansa flight

Minsk airport suspends boarding of Lufthansa flight

Russian Federation
3
Asus ROG Phone 3 receiving April security patch

Asus ROG Phone 3 receiving April security patch

Global
4
HCL, Tech Mahindra expand COVID-19 support efforts for staff

HCL, Tech Mahindra expand COVID-19 support efforts for staff

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021