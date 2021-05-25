Kremlin confirms Putin-Biden summit to go ahead in Geneva on June 16

The Kremlin on Tuesday confirmed that Russian President Vladimir Putin and U.S. President Joe Biden will hold a summit in Geneva on June 16 to discuss the troubled state of ties between Moscow and Washington.

The White House has already confirmed the summit.

The Kremlin said in a statement that the two leaders would discuss bilateral ties, problems related to strategic nuclear stability, and other issues including cooperation in the fight against COVID-19 and regional conflicts.

