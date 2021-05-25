Left Menu

Brazilian ex-president Rousseff in hospital for medical tests

Former Brazilian President Dilma Rousseff was in hospital on Tuesday for a medical examination, according to a spokesman for the leftist leader first elected in 2010 and impeached in 2016. In a written statement, Rousseff's representatives said she had felt unwell on Monday evening and was expected to leave the hospital later on Tuesday.

Reuters | Updated: 25-05-2021 20:04 IST | Created: 25-05-2021 20:04 IST
Brazilian ex-president Rousseff in hospital for medical tests

Former Brazilian President Dilma Rousseff was in hospital on Tuesday for a medical examination, according to a spokesman for the leftist leader first elected in 2010 and impeached in 2016. He dismissed a radio report that the 73-year-old Workers' Party leader was in intensive care or that she was suffering from COVID-19.

"She has been vaccinated and she is doing tests to see that everything is okay," spokesman Olimpio Cruz Neto told Reuters, without giving details of the examination. In a written statement, Rousseff's representatives said she had felt unwell on Monday evening and was expected to leave the hospital later on Tuesday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Bharat Biotech in final stages of negotiations with US FDA for conducting small-scale phase-III clinical trials of Covaxin in US:Sources.

Bharat Biotech in final stages of negotiations with US FDA for conducting sm...

 India
2
Minsk airport suspends boarding of Lufthansa flight

Minsk airport suspends boarding of Lufthansa flight

Russian Federation
3
Asus ROG Phone 3 receiving April security patch

Asus ROG Phone 3 receiving April security patch

Global
4
HCL, Tech Mahindra expand COVID-19 support efforts for staff

HCL, Tech Mahindra expand COVID-19 support efforts for staff

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021