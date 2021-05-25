Brazilian ex-president Rousseff in hospital for medical tests

Former Brazilian President Dilma Rousseff was in hospital on Tuesday for a medical examination, according to a spokesman for the leftist leader first elected in 2010 and impeached in 2016. He dismissed a radio report that the 73-year-old Workers' Party leader was in intensive care or that she was suffering from COVID-19.

"She has been vaccinated and she is doing tests to see that everything is okay," spokesman Olimpio Cruz Neto told Reuters, without giving details of the examination. In a written statement, Rousseff's representatives said she had felt unwell on Monday evening and was expected to leave the hospital later on Tuesday.

