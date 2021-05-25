Left Menu

Germany's Merkel sees further discussions with U.S. on Nord Stream 2

Reuters | Berlin | Updated: 25-05-2021 20:36 IST | Created: 25-05-2021 20:34 IST
File Photo Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Germany

German Chancellor Angela Merkel expects further discussions with the United States on the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline project after the administration of President Joe Biden waived sanctions on the company behind it, she said on Tuesday.

"There will certainly be further discussions and talks about Nord Stream 2 with America," Merkel told reporters after a summit of EU leaders.

