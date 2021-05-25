Left Menu

Latvia removes ice hockey body's banner in row over Belarus flag swap

Latvia showed its support for the Belarusian opposition on Tuesday by opting to stop flying the flag of ice hockey's governing body at the world championshp in Riga, rather than remove a flag used by opponents of Belarus's veteran leader. "We have to pick sides - a people striving for freedom or a dictator," Riga Mayor Martins Stakis wrote on Twitter.

Reuters | Updated: 25-05-2021 20:55 IST | Created: 25-05-2021 20:55 IST
Latvia removes ice hockey body's banner in row over Belarus flag swap

Latvia showed its support for the Belarusian opposition on Tuesday by opting to stop flying the flag of ice hockey's governing body at the world championshp in Riga, rather than remove a flag used by opponents of Belarus's veteran leader.

"We have to pick sides - a people striving for freedom or a dictator," Riga Mayor Martins Stakis wrote on Twitter. Belarus forced a jetliner heading from Greece to Lithuania to land in Minsk on Sunday and arrested a dissident journalist who was on board.

Latvian authorities condemned the action, which Belarusian state media said was ordered by President Alexander Lukashenko, and on Monday removed the Belarus state flag from a display of flags in Riga representing nations in the world championship. It was replaced with a historical Belarusian red and white flag, which is now the symbol of the opposition.

The International Ice Hockey Federation (IIHF) denounced the move as a "political message" and urged the Riga mayor's office to reconsider its decision to remove the Belarusian flag. It asked Latvia to remove the IIHF flag and the world championship flag bearing sports' governing body's name from the same display, and Belarus expelled all Latvian diplomats and demanded an apology.

"We will proceed with removing IIHF flags," Stakis wrote. Minsk had been scheduled to co-host the tournament with Riga but was stripped of the right to do so following unrest after a presidential election the opposition said was rigged and because of concerns over the COVID-19 pandemic.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Minsk airport suspends boarding of Lufthansa flight

Minsk airport suspends boarding of Lufthansa flight

Russian Federation
2
Bharat Biotech in final stages of negotiations with US FDA for conducting small-scale phase-III clinical trials of Covaxin in US:Sources.

Bharat Biotech in final stages of negotiations with US FDA for conducting sm...

 India
3
Asus ROG Phone 3 receiving April security patch

Asus ROG Phone 3 receiving April security patch

Global
4
HCL, Tech Mahindra expand COVID-19 support efforts for staff

HCL, Tech Mahindra expand COVID-19 support efforts for staff

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021