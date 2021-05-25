Canada slams outrageous Belarus behavior, eyeing further sanctions
Updated: 25-05-2021 21:11 IST
Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on Tuesday strongly condemned Belarus for forcing down a jetliner and arresting a dissident journalist and said Ottawa was examining whether to tighten existing sanctions.
"The behavior of the Belarus regime is outrageous, illegal, and completely unacceptable ... we also condemn this kind of dangerous interference in civil aviation," he told reporters.
