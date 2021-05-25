US to reopen Jerusalem consulate, upgrading Palestinian ties

Secretary of State Antony Blinken has announced the reopening of the US Consulate General in Jerusalem — a move that restores ties with the Palestinians that had been downgraded by the Trump administration.

The consulate long served as an autonomous office in charge of diplomatic relations with the Palestinians. But former President Donald Trump downgraded its operations and placed them under the authority of his ambassador to Israel when he moved the embassy to Jerusalem.

The move infuriated the Palestinians, who view east Jerusalem as occupied territory and the capital of their future state.

Blinken announced the move Tuesday during a visit to the region to shore up the Gaza cease-fire.

