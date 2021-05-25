Biden will discuss Ukraine and Belarus during Biden-Putin meeting - Psaki
U.S. President Joe Biden will discuss Belarus' forced landing of a Ryanair plane and the detention of an opposition activist during next month's summit with Russian president Vladimir Putin, White House press secretary Jen Psaki said on Tuesday.
Psaki said Biden also plans to discuss Ukraine during the summit. (Reporting By Nandita Bose and Jarrett Renshaw Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)
