Congress playing role of opposition in Rajasthan, busy blaming Centre for Covid crisis: BJP

The BJP on Tuesday said the Congress is playing the role of the opposition and not the government in Rajasthan as it is busy blaming the Centre for the COVID-19 crisis in the state.

BJP national spokesperson and Jaipur Rural MP Colonel (retd) Rajyavardhan Rathore alleged that the Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot-led state government is under-reporting COVID-19 deaths.

Advertisement

Rathore was speaking to reporters via videoconferencing.

The Congress is playing the role of the opposition and not the government in Rajasthan. It is busy blaming the Centre for the COVID-19 crisis in the state, he said.

Accusing the state government of failing to fulfil its responsibilities, Rathore said the Centre had delivered ventilators to Rajasthan a year ago but they haven't even been opened so far.

The Centre held a dialogue with the chief ministers of all states thrice between September 2020 and March 2021 and warned them to remain alert to tackle the second wave of the pandemic, the BJP spokesperson said.

Nineteen oxygen plants have been approved for Rajasthan but between the first and the second wave of COVID-19, the state government did not set up even a single plant, he alleged.

When the situation began to spiral out of control in the second wave and there was an acute shortage of oxygen in Rajasthan, the state government started blaming the Centre for it, he said.

Rathore said while government data says that 3,900 COVID-19 deaths were reported in Rajasthan from April 1 to May 20, media reports state that there were more than 14,400 deaths during the period. The villages of Rajasthan are at the mercy of God.

BJP state president Satish Poonia alleged that the Gehlot government has been hiding the actual number of COVID-19 deaths and cases, especially in rural areas.

He also alleged that the Rajasthan government has failed to provide proper treatment to the people of the state.

As of Tuesday, Rajasthan's COVID-19 caseload stands at 9,23,860 while the death toll stands at 7,911, according to official data.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)