Democrats urge Senate Republicans to back U.S. Capitol riot probe
Two moderate U.S. Senate Democrats, Joe Manchin and Kyrsten Sinema, on Tuesday urged Republicans to work with them to find a way to create a bipartisan commission to probe the deadly Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol. Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, a Democrat, has said the Senate will take up legislation to create such a commission very soon.
Two moderate U.S. Senate Democrats, Joe Manchin and Kyrsten Sinema, on Tuesday urged Republicans to work with them to find a way to create a bipartisan commission to probe the deadly Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol.
Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, a Democrat, has said the Senate will take up legislation to create such a commission very soon. But the bill's fate is uncertain as it faces steep Republican opposition. A measure to establish the commission passed https://www.reuters.com/world/us/us-house-set-vote-commission-probe-deadly-jan-6-capitol-attack-2021-05-19 the Democratic-controlled House of Representatives last week with support from 35 Republicans, who defied their party's leadership in joining the call for a bipartisan probe into the violence by supporters of former President Donald Trump.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
U.S. Senate Democrats aim to expand voting as Republicans seek to rein it in
U.S. Senate Democrats, Republicans clash over election law changes
U.S. Senate Democrats set to advance partisan election law changes
Democrats press for broader voter access as GOP resists
U.S. Senate Democrats set to advance sweeping election law changes