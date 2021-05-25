Blinken says had productive day in Jerusalem, Ramallah
U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Tuesday said he heard shared recognition from all sides on the need to address underlying conditions that fuel Israeli-Palestinian conflicts during his visit to Jerusalem and the West Bank city of Ramallah.
Blinken told reporters during a press briefing that he had a very productive day in Jerusalem and Ramallah, adding that leaders on both the Israeli and Palestinian sides need to make real improvements in people's lives.
