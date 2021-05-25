Left Menu

Blinken says had productive day in Jerusalem, Ramallah

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 25-05-2021 23:21 IST | Created: 25-05-2021 23:14 IST
File photo.
U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Tuesday said he heard shared recognition from all sides on the need to address underlying conditions that fuel Israeli-Palestinian conflicts during his visit to Jerusalem and the West Bank city of Ramallah.

Blinken told reporters during a press briefing that he had a very productive day in Jerusalem and Ramallah, adding that leaders on both the Israeli and Palestinian sides need to make real improvements in people's lives.

