Left Menu

White House expects Republican counteroffer on infrastructure this week

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 25-05-2021 23:21 IST | Created: 25-05-2021 23:15 IST
White House expects Republican counteroffer on infrastructure this week
Representative image
  • Country:
  • United States

The White House expects to get Republicans' counteroffer on a $2 trillion infrastructure proposal later this week, press secretary Jen Psaki said on Tuesday.

Senate Republicans are due to meet on Tuesday to determine their next steps on bipartisan infrastructure talks, and could deliver their proposal on Thursday, Senator Shelley Capito of West Virginia said. Republicans have said that they won't back President Joe Biden's plan to pay for infrastructure by altering the 2017 tax bill to increase taxes on the wealthy and companies, and are expected to offer a pared-down proposal.

"We are waiting to hear back from Republicans on how they would propose to pay for it" if they won't raise taxes, Psaki told reporters.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: India posts lowest rise in daily COVID-19 cases since April 14; What is 'black fungus' that is hitting India's COVID-19 patients? and more

Health News Roundup: India posts lowest rise in daily COVID-19 cases since A...

 Global
2
UAE's nuclear power journey providing lessons for newcomer countries

UAE's nuclear power journey providing lessons for newcomer countries

Global
3
Sports News Roundup: Bianca Andreescu rolls to first-round win at Strasbourg; Bianca Andreescu rolls to first-round win at Strasbourg and more

Sports News Roundup: Bianca Andreescu rolls to first-round win at Strasbourg...

 Global
4
Lack of clean water far deadlier than violence in war-torn countries, says UNICEF report

Lack of clean water far deadlier than violence in war-torn countries, says U...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021