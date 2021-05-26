Left Menu

Hezbollah chief says only way out of Lebanon crisis is Cabinet

Reuters | Beirut | Updated: 26-05-2021 00:38 IST | Created: 26-05-2021 00:36 IST
Hezbollah chief says only way out of Lebanon crisis is Cabinet
Lebanon's Hezbollah chief, Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah, said on Tuesday that the only way out of the country's financial crisis was Cabinet formation.

"The only realistic thing for the Lebanese today is that the prime minister-designate in cooperation with the president form a government," he said in a televised interview.

Lebanon's prime minister-designate, Saad al-Hariri, has been at loggerheads for months with President Michel Aoun, an ally of Hezbollah, over Cabinet positions. (Reporting By Laila Bassam and Maha El Dahan; Editing by Leslie Adler)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

